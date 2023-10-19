Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Reports indicate that Israel is preparing for a ground invasion of Gaza. This comes as Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu has reportedly told US President Joe Biden that a ground assault is necessary.

Furthermore, Biden’s hesitation to condemn the actions of the Israeli state is rather distasteful after the Israeli forces attacked the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital on Tuesday evening. Biden then pointed to the resistance movement, Hamas, by referring to them as “the other team” in the absence of concrete evidence.

Speaking on VOC’s Drive Time show earlier today, Middle East Political Analyst and Managing Director of the International Interest Sami Hamdi, said the US has been playing down the actions of the Israel state.

“When it comes to the PR efforts, the US is wholeheartedly behind Israel in trying to assert that the Palestinians deserve what is coming for them and that Israel has every right to do what it is doing,” said Hamdi.

While this seems to be the public perception, explained Hamdi, in private, the inconsistencies have seeped through the cracks.

“Reports revealed that Biden refused to visit Tel Aviv and refused to give public support unless Netanyahu would start to budge on providing humanitarian aid to Gaza,” added Hamdi. “Officials in the US state department publicly announced their resignation over Biden’s policy towards Israel in terms of how he has been publicly supportive of the Israelis.”

Congressmen and congresswomen in the US, he added, are now under significant pressure from Jewish citizens themselves regarding support for Israel, calling on the US to reign that in.

“I think that while Biden went to Israel to give Netanyahu a boost, I think he also went there to ask for conditions for de-escalation,” explained Hamdi.

Biden may display a public image of unconditional support for Israel but in the same breath, he believes the ground operation is “inadvisable” and that Israel should not re-occupy Gaza.

“All of this indicates that there are cracks in the vision and strategy moving forward between Israel and the US, and it suggests the US has one vision in how this should end – in that Israel should not go too far,” reiterated Hamdi.

Photo: VOCfm