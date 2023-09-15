The Voice of the Cape announces its official launch of the new studio

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Nearly three decades since its inception, Voice of the Cape Radio has announced the official launch of the brand new studio on Sunday, 24 September (2023).

Speaking on VOC’S Breakfast show this morning, VOC’s station manager Goolam Fakier said after years of planning and hiccups, the new studios are ready to roll out.

“Covid gave us a knock like every other business, and besides financially being affected by the renovations of the studio, our equipment had to be imported through agencies. When we started opening up borders, we were now in a queue, which pushed out the studio launch even further,” explained Fakier. “I would be failing in my duty if I did not thank VOC’s building manager, boeta Rashaad Friday. He is the one who suggested while waiting on the studios, to start fixing up the building as he was responsible for the construction part of the project, and his team has done a phenomenal job, Alghamdulilah (thank God),” said Fakier.

When you walk into the new VOC entrance, explained Fakier, you will see we have an elevator, which emphasizes the huge strides made at VOC.

Fakier further described the new VOC equipment as “state of the art” equipment.

“The construction work unfolded in terms of the layout, and in the third week of February this year, we lit up the first studio. We have got two broadcasting studios and a final control room. We have broadcasted from the studios before, and right now, our main feed is running through the new studios. In essence, we have a total of four studios – two old studios and two new studios,” added Fakier.

Fakier proudly proclaimed that he was the first person to broadcast from the new studio a few months ago, but most importantly, he emphasized the gratitude to the Almighty, first and foremost, and VOC listeners who played a crucial role in the digital shift.

“Every Athaan (call to prayer) we played and every Quranic recitation has only been through the permission of Allah (SWT) and through the contribution of our listeners. We would never have been able to achieve this without the listeners. And that gives me immense satisfaction and a great sense of gratitude that the listeners came through for VOC and its board of trust,” reiterated Fakier.

He went on to say that launching the new studio on Heritage Day is no surprise since the day marks the station’s birthday month.

“As a program on the day of launching, we want to go to all the broadcasting sites that played a role in the development of VOC over the years so we can reminisce and appreciate those organizations who made VOC part of their structures to ensure that the Athaan is broadcasted into your home every day since January 1995,” said Fakier. “And now we can proudly say we are the number one community broadcaster in the Western Cape and the first Muslim radio station in South Africa. This is statistically proven, and now we are moving into a digital sphere from 24 September. Those who wish to attend on this day, will have the presenters taking them for tours throughout the building,” added Fakier.

Photo: VOCfm