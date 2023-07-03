Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

The Voice of the Cape’s Winter Blanket Drive

Local, News, VOC NewsNo Comments
By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

The Voice of the Cape, in partnership with Things on Wheels, had a Winter Blanket Drive to assist the vulnerable in Cape Town’s communities on Sunday, 02 July 2023.  The Blankets were given to children at an orphanage in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain.

“Things on Wheels I am very happy to say that our partnerships on this venture had worked out to be successful. We went beyond seeing what they need in terms of blankets. Things on Wheels went as far as to dish out and fruit for the children,” said The Voice of the Cape Station Manager, Goolam Fakier.

VOC’s station manager thanked members of his Corporate Social Responsibly (CSR)team who showed up and helped at the event namely Ayoob Allies, Nazeem Petersen and Wiedaad Petersen. Fakier also thanked the people for their contribution towards the Blanket Drive.

Fakier said there will be more events like this, this year.

VOC News

Photos: VOCfm


