By Kouthar Sambo

The University of Cape Town’s (UCT) Senate is voting on three motions regarding the ongoing aggression in Gaza and its students are also advocating for a full academic boycott.

Speaking to VOC News, UCT Palestinian Solidarity Forum (PSF) Chairperson Anwar Adams said the outcome of the vote was supposed to take place on Wednesday, but UCT’s Senate was heavily debating the way forward. He further confirmed that the boycott motion was rather “failed”.

“The votes were 60 in favour and 75 against this motion to boycott Israeli institutions and academic collaboration between UCT and the Apartheid state of Israel,” confirmed Adams. “The UCT Senate voted in favour of collaboration with Israel and the normalisation of Israel. But we, as the PSF support this boycott, and we know with our own experience of Apartheid, there is no normal education in an abnormal society,” remarked Adams.

UCT voted in favour of the normalisation of an Apartheid regime, stressed Adams, and UCT is talking about academic freedom and funding when there is a “genocide” taking place.

“UCT does not represent the oppressed, its students, or justice seekers of this country, nor do they align with the government who took Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for its war crimes.” “UCT may be one of the top universities in the country, but they are not the top when it comes to human rights, equality, and justice,” reiterated Adams.

