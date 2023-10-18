“The war atrocities by committed by Israeli forces against Palestinians are no surprise”

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Following a series of missiles launched by Israeli warplanes on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, the Israeli forces claimed they were not behind the hospital’s collapse and pointed to the resistance movement Hamas.

Speaking on VOC’s Drive Time show earlier today, the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign’s(PSC) Martin Jansen said the war atrocities committed against Palestinians are of no surprise.

“This has been going on for decades with Israel violating international law, various aspects of the Geneva Conventions in defines of the United Nations (UN) resolutions – it is an absolute atrocity,” expressed Jansen.

Related to this, explained Jansen, is the complicity of the Western powers, particularly the USA, Britain, France, and the entire EU.

“None of them have condemned Israel’s actions over many years, and even this most extreme one, which is obvious to the world that it is a massacre, and not a word of condemnation,” added Jansen.

He went on to say that the track records of these very governments reflect “genocidal actions” against native people from various parts of the world.

“These are the very same countries who use democracy, freedom, and human rights to justify their attacks and invasions of other countries,” reiterated Jansen.

Photo: X/QudsNen