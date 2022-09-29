The WCED is recruiting Education Assistants and General School Assistants for schools

Share this article

The Western Cape Education Department is currently recruiting 20 500 Education Assistants and General School assistants for public and special schools in the province through the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative (PYEI).

This is the fourth phase of the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative in the Basic Education sector. In this phase, only new applicants who have not participated in previous phases will be considered.

Schools have responded very positively to the previous phases of the programme. The Education Assistants support teachers with administrative tasks, classroom management, sport coaching and cultural activities, while the General Assistants help with maintenance, cleaning, vegetable gardens, and general administration.

The assistants have also expressed their appreciation for the opportunity, with some now interested or pursuing in a career in education as a result.

The applications are open from 26 September – 16 October 2022. Unemployed youth between the ages of 18 – 34 (turning 35 before or on 31 March 2024) are encouraged to apply for Education and General Assistants posts at a public school within a 5km radius of their place of residence.

Candidates who wish to apply for Assistant positions at special schools need to be between the ages of 18 – 39 turning 40 before or on 31 March 2024.

Requirements include:

Education Assistants between the ages of 18 – of 35 with a minimum of NQF 4 (Matric) qualification.

School Assistants up to the age of 35 years with or without an NQF 4 qualification (matric) qualification.

The contracts for this phase are from 1 February – 30 September 2023. The stipend is R4 081.44 per month less 1% UIF contribution.

Potential candidates can apply online on https://sayouth.datafree.co/p/dbe. This is a zero-rated mobisite that can be accessed through a mobile phone. No applications will be accepted at school nor through the WCED.

Should there be any issues or queries regarding the application process, potential candidates may contact SA Youth on 0800 727272 or TeacherConnect on 060 060 33 33 (09h00 – 16h30 Monday – Friday).