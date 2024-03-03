The Western Cape Department of Social Development pays tribute to all those in the social service profession

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

In honor of Social Work Month in March, the Western Cape Department of Social Development is paying tribute to those in the social service profession.

Speaking on VOC’s Sunday Live show on Sunday, a supervisor to social workers in the Delft area, Natasha Daniels, said that social workers face numerous challenges, given the increasing social ills that emerged.

“Social workers as a profession need to be uplifted more. Doctors, nurses, and police officers get a lot of spotlight placed on them, but social workers need to be highlighted more as well,” expressed Daniels. “Just as social workers empower others, we also need to take care of ourselves so we can be empowered, so we can continue to give a high quality of service to affected individuals,” stressed Daniels.

She further added that empowering social workers, through advocacy, knowledge, care, and various training opportunities infiltrates a high standard of service back into the community.

The government has made a wealth of strategies and interventions available to support the social service profession, said Daniels.

“As a supervisor, it is my responsibility to sit with my social workers and evaluate specific goals so they have the right resources.” “However, these opportunities are important so the community knows what a social do, to break through the misconceptions as we do more than just take away a child from a home,” declared Daniels.

Photo: Pixabay