The Western Cape is ready for you: Alan Winde on EFF’s planned shutdown

Western Cape premier Alan Winde, provincial leaderof police oversight and community safety Reagen Allen and provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile will on Sunday present their state of readiness for Monday’s planned shutdown.

This comes on the back of the Western Cape government securing an interdict against the EFF on Friday to prevent unlawful protests, incitement of violence, intimidation and damage to property.

“The Western Cape Government and its law enforcement partners are ready for any eventuality. Law-abiding citizens should rest assured we are doing everything within our powers to ensure that Monday’s protests do not descend into anarchy. We have secured an interdict to prevent any violence and intimidation, and it will be enforced accordingly. We are committed to ensuring that those who do not want to protest can do so and those who want to protest can do so within the rule of law,” said Winde.

Winde added: “We will not allow lawlessness in our province. Not only have we taken the necessary steps to ensure this, but anyone that conducts themselves in a criminal manner can expect to be arrested and convicted. Participating in protest action shows a vibrant democracy, but this protest should be in an orderly and peaceful manner.”

The Western Cape government joined the City of Cape Town’s legal bid to secure an interdict to prevent unlawful protests, incitement to violence and intimidation, and damage to property. The province’s intervention was aimed specifically at extending the interdict beyond Cape Town’s municipal boundaries to the whole of the Western Cape, it said.

“I hope this interdict sends a clear, unambiguous message to anyone intent on shutting down our province and the country next Monday. I trust that all aspects of the interdict will be adhered to. Those who proceed with intimidating residents who want to go to work on Monday must face the consequences of their actions. Apart from preventing anarchy, today’s legal action is also about supporting members of the public who want to work. Workers who are prevented from going to work stand to lose a day’s wages, especially temporary and contract staff. The calls for a shutdown are callous and against workers,” Winde said.

“The Western Cape government is committed to economic freedom, not shutting down our economy. With us forging ahead with our economic recovery, it is counterintuitive to impede people from going to work. We will not allow individuals to behave irresponsibly or place the safety of many thousands of people at risk,” he added.

Source: TimesLIVE