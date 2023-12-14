The Western Education Department warns parents of learner placement delays.

Share this article

By Daanyaal Matthews

The Western Cape Education Department has been hit with large budget cuts by the National Treasury following the Treasury’s plan to cut public expenditures to supplement its growing fiscal debt. These budget cuts have hit the provincial education department in numerous facets and have hindered efforts at learner placement.

This hindrance can be found in the placement of learners following the announcement by Western Cape Provincial Minister of Education, David Maynier, that some learners may not be placed before the end of the first term.

“We will work to place every learner for whom an application is received going forward. But we want to be clear that Western Cape schools are full, and we appeal for patience from parents submitting new applications, as they may not be placed before the end of the first term in 2024,” said the MEC.

The depth of budget cuts ranges in the millions and has hindered education infrastructure development, and, according to WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond, these budget cuts have led to fewer schools being built, stating:

“If we take into account the delaying of projects, budget cuts, and having to cut down our number of schools, we were relying on those buildings and classrooms to meet our demand. We get about an 18 000 learner increase every year, and largely from other provinces, so it really is a challenge, but I think our team is doing very well as we have reduced the number to 1965 as of December, but it changes daily as learners apply very late, and we have learners being placed every day.”