Women Boks camp comes to a close in Stellenbosch with some positives

Springbok Women’s coach Stanley Raubenheimer was elated as his squad concluded a two-and-a-half-month national training camp in Stellenbosch. There was a squad of 24 women assembled at the Stellenbosch Academy of Sport in January for the first two months of the camp, the totals then increased to 40 players for the last two weeks.

The Women’s team is still moving ahead despite the postponed Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. “The objective (of the training camp) was to improve from a conditioning perspective, and we can say with certainty that we ticked that box – the players have done well,” said Simon Raubenheimer. The training of the team was perfectly structured in terms of conditioning and game situations which gave coaches a good insight as to which areas to work on including their strength and endurance. Raubenheimer had positive thoughts from training where he would be assessing women in the Women’s Premier and Division One League competitions later in the season . The various players will be headed back to their respective provinces where Raubeheimer stated that everything learnt from the camps would be of vital importance to all women.

“The main factors for us now are to maintain what we have done in the last few months and to monitor the players’ progress closely,” he said.

“We must also put an effective infrastructure in place at the provincial unions under the guidance of our High Performance Manager for Women’s rugby, Lynne Cantwell, in partnership with the provinces so that we have a proper monitoring and evaluation system. That should continue until we see them again.”

Source: SA Rugby Communications and Fatima Said