‘The world is a poorer place’, Cape Town loses much loved doctor

Share this article

















Heart-wrenching tribute messages and flowers have been placed at the doors of Jakoet surgery in Salt River, in memory of Dr Fuad Jakoet who died this morning. The prominent doctor died after he contracted the coronavirus. Dr Jakoet will be remembered as a humble, compassionate, and empathetic doctor but above all a humanitarian, always at service to the local community.

Brother of the deceased, Amin Jakoet said his brother put everyone else before himself yet never expected anything in return.

“My brother will first be remembered for his humbleness and then for everything else. I am sure even in this instance he would prefer if I didn’t gush over him,” smiled Jakoet.

Members of the ulema, medical fraternity and community organisations paid tribute to Dr Jakoets impeccable character.

The first deputy president of the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC), Maulana Abdul Khaaliq Allie spoke fondly of Dr Jakoet’s charitable nature.

“He will go down as a man who stood firm on principles of character and justice serving the community as a humanitarian and being a true servant of not only the muslim community but cape town. We ask Allah to accept his good deeds and all his sacrifices, ” said Ml. Allie.

Meanwhile, lead co-ordinator of the Bo-kaap Community Covid-19 Response Team, Masturah Adams, said the sombre mood was palpable after the news broke of Dr Jakoet’s passing.

“Dr Fuad wasn’t just a doctor, he was our beloved community doctor and not just the Bo-Kaap community, communities at large. Dr Jakoet would not charge the poor, vulnerable or the elderly. He wasn’t a highly commercialised doctor. He loved and respected everyone. He played a huge role in this community and it is truly a sad day to have lost him,” said Adams.

The spokesperson for the Salt River Community Action Network (CAN), Wardah Rahim, said Dr Jakoet has left a hole in the community that would not be easy to fill.

“There is no one that can fill his shoes. He wasn’t just a doctor, he allowed the community to lean on him for financial support, emotional support, and mental support. He will be dearly missed,” stated Rahim.

For many members of the public, the passing of Dr Jakoet has come as a blow. Tributes flooded social media as many patients of Dr Jakoet recalled their memories. Dr Jakoet had been well known as a doctor who performs circumcision on babies and reverts. Facebook user, Ismail Meyer, said Dr Jakoet served his community readily.

“He’s truly a remarkable human being who loved and cared for the communities he served. He’ll surely be missed in the Colorado area. Thank you for serving us. May you be amongst the highest of highs. From Allah we come and to Allah we shall return,” read the comment.

Moreida January, said she will remember Dr Jakoet for his urgency in wanting to help the destitute.

“Dr.Fuad and his brother Dr. Yusuf dedicated themselves to helping poor people and always remained humble and modest. May Almighty Allah SWT grant Dr Fuad a high place in Janah In’Sha’Allah. May Allah SWT place sabr and contentment in the hearts of his family, friends, and the community. Ameen,” stated the comment.

Taariq September said Dr Jakoet would never dispense treatment without a prayer.

“A great human being and nurturing soul. He looked after my health when I moved to Cape Town as a student until I left 13 years later. He would never administer an injection without a duah. And always reminded me that it’s not the medicine that cures its Allah’s mercy. He will be on the company of the great in jannah. The world is a poorer place. May Allah forgive him and grant him ease into Jannah.”

VOC

Share this article

















Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments