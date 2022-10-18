Theewaterskloof Municipality and Working On Fire launches Fire Awareness Campaign in Caledon

Share this article

In preparation for the upcoming Western Cape Summer Fire Season, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment’s Working on Fire (WOF) in partnership with Theewaterskloof Local Municipality on Friday, 14 October 2022, launched the 2022 Fire Awareness Campaign at Victoria Hall, in Caledon.

This event also aligns with celebrating International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction. The multi-stakeholder launch will be followed by a series of fire awareness education drives for communities in fire prone areas in the province particularly in the Overberg Region, as it has been identified as an area of concern.

Following the event, a series of awareness activities will be rolled out to communities and schools in the form of workshops and door-to-door campaigns to assist communities to take preventative measures to protect themselves from veld fires.

“A proactive community assesses risks and prepares its property by reducing, removing, or mitigating its fire risks. Early preparedness ensures a reduction in unwanted fires and reduces losses. Numerous unwanted fires have occurred in the province and with awareness in these areas we hoping to educate the community in taking ownership and pride in the surroundings,” said WOF’s Community Fire Awareness Officer Rayganah Rhoda.

Speaking at the launch the Executive Deputy Mayor of Theewaterskloof Municipality Alderman John Michels extended a heartly welcome to all attendees and conveyed warm greetings on behalf of Executive Mayor, Alderman Kallie Papier, who due to prior commitments, unfortunately was not able to attend the event.

“The United Nations designated October 13 as International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) to promote a global culture of disaster risk reduction. Based on the Sendai Framework for DRR of 2015 – 2030, which aims to avoid creating new and reduce existing risk. In 2016, the UN Secretary General launched “The Sendai Seven Campaign” to promote the 7 targets. The 2022 target is Target G: “Substantially increase the availability of and access to multi-hazard early warning systems and disaster risk information and assessments to people by 2030”, Alderman Michels explained.

“Today Theewaterskloof Municipality and partners commemorate International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction as we build-up in preparation for the Fire Awareness Campaign. The objective of this day is to raise awareness of how people are taking action to reduce their risk to disasters as well as protecting the livelihoods and assets of communities and individuals from the impact of hazards. Hence the critical importance of this event, which should also be understood from a community perspective. Surely many here can attest to the fact that much of the impact of disasters, which often can affect from thousands to millions of people, can be reduced through pro-active measures and planning that is referred to as disaster risk reduction within the fraternity.”

With that in mind, Alderman Michels added that maintaining the focus of the day with the impact that disasters have on communities, deeply affecting their well-being, it is imperative that we need to pool our expertise, to deal with and avoid disasters that may be progressive (coming over a long period of time) or sudden (that strike without warning), that have widespread or localised impact on the natural or human-caused manifestation which causes or threatens to cause death, injury, disease, damage to property, infrastructure, or the environment as well as disruption of the life of a community.

Over 90% of unwanted fires are caused by human negligence, however, not all fires are bad. Veld fires are required to maintain the ecosystem functions under controlled conditions and can be used as an efficient land management tool in most areas of South Africa. The event aims to promote the Working on fire programme as well as highlighting the services that they offer.

Due to the history of the veld fires in the Overberg area, there is a need for more fire awareness intervention on how to prevent and eliminate the causes of unwanted veld fires in those affected areas. The purpose is also to have a concerted effort to raise awareness of the risk of veld fires and empower the affected communities.

“By working together, we can prepare for and prevent disasters to protect our communities, most especially our poor and vulnerable of society, to place Theewaterskloof Municipality on a state of disaster preparedness and mitigate incidents that cannot be avoided. Therefore, I call on all roleplayers and stakeholders, to join our efforts to reduce disaster risk. Lastly, I would like to commend the great efforts of our different departments, officials, and stakeholders in responding to disaster risk management.,” Executive Deputy Mayor John Michels said in closing at the launch event.

Source: Working on Fire