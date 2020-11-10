There is no criminal case against Mulaudzi: Hawks

Share this article

















The Hawks Head, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya says currently there is no criminal case against their former spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi.

On Monday, Lebeya accepted Mulaudzi’s resignation after citing personal reasons. This follows a complaint lodged by the Democratic Alliance to Police Minister Bheki Cele relating to R3 million that Mulaudzi allegedly received from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) to establish a sports centre in Limpopo.

Speaking on SAFm’s Sunrise, Lebeya says they have launched an inquiry into the NLC’s allocation of funds.

He says, “We are at this stage not aware if he has done anything wrong, what we have received is the media statement indicating that there were some funds that have been provided by the National Lotteries Commission to a foundation where he is part of that foundation. So it is not a criminal case that has been lodged but based on those allegations that were made on the media, we are conducting an inquiry.”

Lebeya has conceded that the allegations against Mulaudzi are likely to negatively affect its credibility. He says they will direct every resource to ensure that proper investigations are conducted into the allegations against Mulaudzi.

“There is no criminal investigation that is currently pending on him. There are media statements that have been made which we are following in the form of an inquiry but at this stage, there is no single affidavit indicating that there is corruption that has been committed. So until such time that is confirmed by way of an affidavit, we will just consider that as an inquiry.”

Source: SABC News