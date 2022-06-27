Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
There may be an urgent need to escalate rolling blackouts, Eskom warns

Eskom says there is a possibility that the stage of rolling blackouts may have to be escalated at short notice, depending on the state of the plant and the availability of labour.

The blackouts moved from stage 2 to stage 4 on Friday and this is expected to persist until Wednesday, for now.

Eskom blames the unprotected industrial action at various of its power stations for the move to stage 4 blackouts, as this has impacted planned maintenance and repairs.

Eskom spokesperson, Sikhonathi Mantshatsha claims that not all of the station’s employees have reported for duty.

“As a result, unplanned generation losses have not been reduced as planned, which has compelled Eskom to continue taking precautionary measures to conserve generation capacity and safeguard the plant from damage. There is a possibility that the stage of rolling blackouts may have to change at short notice, depending on the state of the plant and the availability of labour.”

On Friday, Eskom obtained an interdict against the strike by its employees who are considered essential service workers. The workers are demanding a 12% wage hike, while Eskom says it can only afford an increase of 4.7%.

Analysis of Eskom’s electricity crisis: Adil Nchabeleng

Source: SABC


