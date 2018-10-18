British PM Theresa May condemns Israel’s planned demolition of Khan Al-Ahmar

British Prime Minister Theresa May has condemned Israeli authorities’ planned demolition of Palestinian village Khan Al-Ahmar, reported the Jewish Chronicle.

The issue was raised during Prime Minister’s Questions yesterday by Scottish Liberal Democrat MP Alistair Carmichael, who told the House of Commons that the “forcible removal” of those deemed a protected people by the United Nations would “constitute a war crime”.

In response, the prime minister said: “I once again call on the Israeli government not to go ahead with the demolition of the village, including its school, and displacing its residents.”

Khan Al-Ahmar resident: ‘We are imprisoned here’

May confirmed that Alistair Burt, the minister for the Middle East, had met with the Israeli ambassador to discuss the issue on 11 October.

May has described Israel’s planned demolition of the community in the occupied West Bank as a “major blow for the prospects of a two-state solution with Jerusalem as a shared capital”.

The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda yesterday warned Israel that the demolition of Khan Al-Ahmar would constitute a war crime.

[Source: Middle East Monitor]

