These are the cities and sectors in South Africa with the most jobs

Share this article
Johannesburg has more jobs on offer than Cape Town and Tshwane combined, a new survey by online job aggregator Adzuna has found.

Adzuna ranked the top ten cities with the most jobs on offer by combing through the more than 140,000 job postings on its platform.

It also looked at the industries in which jobs were offered to find the industries offering the most jobs.

The South African provinces with the most jobs on offer, according to Adzuna, were:

  1. Gauteng: 21,118
  2. Western Cape: 14,956
  3. KwaZulu-Natal: 6,967
  4. Eastern Cape: 2,924
  5. Mpumalanga: 1,417
  6. Free State: 739
  7. Limpopo: 724
  8. North West: 605
  9. Northern Cape: 479

South African cities with the most jobs on offer, according to Adzuna.

  1. Johannesburg: 16,608
  2. Cape Town: 12,062
  3. Tshwane: 4,669
  4. Durban: 4,198
  5. East Rand: 2,442
  6. Port Elizabeth: 1,323
  7. Winelands: 976
  8. East London: 710
  9. Bloemfontein: 423
  10. Pietermaritzburg: 373

Jesse Green, Adzuna South Africa’s country manager, said the most jobs in Johannesburg were offered in the IT, finance, and engineering sectors, with few jobs going in healthcare, retail, and human resources.

Johannesburg makes up 39% of all IT and tech-related jobs on offer in South Africa, Green said.

Cape Town and Pretoria also had big appetites for IT professionals.

In Durban, people in engineering, accounting, and administration were most in demand, while in the East Rand people in finance, administration, and sales were most sought after.

There was little demand for people in logistics, customer service, and manufacturing anywhere in South Africa.

(SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER SA)


