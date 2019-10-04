These are the cities and sectors in South Africa with the most jobs

Share this article

















Johannesburg has more jobs on offer than Cape Town and Tshwane combined, a new survey by online job aggregator Adzuna has found.

Adzuna ranked the top ten cities with the most jobs on offer by combing through the more than 140,000 job postings on its platform.

It also looked at the industries in which jobs were offered to find the industries offering the most jobs.

The South African provinces with the most jobs on offer, according to Adzuna, were:

Gauteng: 21,118 Western Cape: 14,956 KwaZulu-Natal: 6,967 Eastern Cape: 2,924 Mpumalanga: 1,417 Free State: 739 Limpopo: 724 North West: 605 Northern Cape: 479

Johannesburg: 16,608 Cape Town: 12,062 Tshwane: 4,669 Durban: 4,198 East Rand: 2,442 Port Elizabeth: 1,323 Winelands: 976 East London: 710 Bloemfontein: 423 Pietermaritzburg: 373

Jesse Green, Adzuna South Africa’s country manager, said the most jobs in Johannesburg were offered in the IT, finance, and engineering sectors, with few jobs going in healthcare, retail, and human resources.

Johannesburg makes up 39% of all IT and tech-related jobs on offer in South Africa, Green said.

Cape Town and Pretoria also had big appetites for IT professionals.

In Durban, people in engineering, accounting, and administration were most in demand, while in the East Rand people in finance, administration, and sales were most sought after.

There was little demand for people in logistics, customer service, and manufacturing anywhere in South Africa.

(SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER SA)

