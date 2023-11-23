Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Israel and Hamas have agreed on the Qatar-mediated deal for a four-day pause on aggression in the Gaza Strip as well as the release of 50 captives for the return of 150 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

Speaking on VOC’s Drive Time on Wednesday, Deputy Editor of TRT World Khalil Charles, highlighted how Western media have manipulated the masses through selective language use when reporting on the Palestine matter.

“They have tried to use media language to change the narrative but they have failed miserably. They are now struggling with justifying to the rest of the world why they are doing what they are doing as the world is turning against the onslaught, massacres, and genocide happening before the world’s eyes,” explained Charles.

The decision to actually call it a “truce” and not a ceasefire, said Charles, is after eight hours of a Cabinet meeting that came with huge disagreement from the far-right extremist who condemned the pause.

“People are disagreeing on what is the best way forward to kill the Palestinians or how to appear humanitarian in doing so,” said Charles. “Israelis are not doing a good job in that they are losing the media war, they are losing the respect of the international community, and in the process, the US and its allies are losing the battle as the demonstrations happening in their country show that people simply do not accept the arguments after October 7th incidents,” reiterated Charles.

Israelis themselves are unsure of what to do and how to go forward due to the dissent within their own country.

“After a long debate, it had to go to the high court in Israel to see if there were any objections, but everybody wanted to see their loved ones released. However, the fear is that they will renew the onslaught after the hostages are released.” “The sanctions and boycotting all contribute to the pressure, especially with South Africa threatening to take Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the International Criminal Court (ICC) while US Joe Biden tries to an election this year,” added Charles.

Furthermore, aggression in the Gaza Strip is still escalating, and bombardments are launched on the homes of innocent civilians, hospitals, and schools despite talks about a pause of a four-day ceasefire.

The agreement for a temporary pause in ceasefire was supposed to be implemented today, but Israel has announced that the agreement will only be effective from Friday, 24 November

