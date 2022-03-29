Things on Wheels, VOC collab for Pre-Ramadhan CSR

With the global Muslim community preparing to welcome the auspicious month of Ramadhan, gratitude is overflowing at the Maitland High School premises where Voice of the Cape Radio in collaboration with NPO, Things on Wheels have managed to produce 100 care packages with your help as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility project.
Accounts controller at VOC, Kashiefa Daniels says the experience was eye-opening.
“We are so fortunate beyond measure, and we take several things for granted but initiatives like this inspire gratitude, make us more mindful of our blessings and ultimately push us to do better,” added an emotional Daniels.
Content producer and Journalist at VOC, Loushe Jordaan Gilbert has expressed her heartfelt thanks to each person that has contributed. She has also requested that the community keep the recipients in thoughts and prayers as the winter months roll in.
“Every rand makes a difference, do not feel discouraged if you are not by the means to donate a hefty amount. Your reward lies with the Almighty and He knows your intentions,” smiled Gilbert.
Furthermore, Founder of Things on Wheels, Kamile Abbas has humbly thanked all donors for the innumerous support.
The parcels are set to be delivered to recipients later this week.
VOC