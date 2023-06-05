‘Think before you post,’ says Western Cape MEC of Mobility after deadly Mitchells Plain crash

Share this article

By Aneeqa du Plessis

Citizens have been urged to refrain from posting insensitive footage of crime scenes or accidents on social media before the families of the victims have been informed. This comes after the tragic accident that claimed the lives of five children in Mitchells Plain last week was spewed all over social media before parents and caregivers were informed.

Speaking on VOC’s Education Indaba on Sunday evening, Minister of Mobility in the Western Cape, Ricardo Mackenzie said he recognizes that everyone wants to be a good samaritan, but citizens should think before they post.

“We understand that on-lookers are trying their best to inform the public to steer clear from the scene, but we need to be mindful of the images we capture and share because it was heart-breaking to hear from one of the parents who identified her deceased child from a Facebook post,” explained Mackenzie.

According to Mackenzie, the vehicle that was involved in the crash would not have licensed to transport learners because bakkies are not suitable to transport children by its nature of being a goods vehicle.

“I met with the scholar transport operators two weeks ago, prior to the crash and our discussions surrounded the requirements needed to fulfil the role of a scholar transport and how to go about applying for permits etc. and I can say for certain that driver would not have been granted a legal permit,” described Mackenzie.

The driver allegedly fingered for the accident, Mninikhaya Mvuli, 56, told the court he intends to apply for bail today. The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Eric Ntabazalila said the state would oppose bail.

Mackenzie further explained the Western Cape Government is pragmatic in its response to caregivers who are unable to accommodate their children with proper transport.

“We fully understand that people are going through the worst financial matters currently, and we are aware that caregivers cannot afford effective transportation daily. Furthermore, officials will remain vigilant and continue to fine and impounding illegal vehicles,” said Mackenzie. “We will increase and improve our approach to impounding unsafe and illegal scholar transport, but we will increase our communication to parents and caregivers to educate them around the importance of not just using any random uncle in the community to transport your beloved children,” he added.

Anyone wanting to apply for an operating license to transport learners, should contact the Western Cape (WC) regulatory entity on 021 483 0270 or visit the Vangate office in Athlone.

