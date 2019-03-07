Third hajj accreditation list out

Prospective hujjaj who have been waiting for accreditation have been thrown a lifeline with the release of the third haj list. The South African Haj and Umrah Council (Sahuc) released the list of 1200 names on Thursday.

Hujaaj have until the 18th of March at 17h00 to either accept or defer their accreditation. The third list starts from 12th August 2014 until the 14th of October 2014. SMS’s have been sent out to the accredited Hujjaj.

Sahuc’s Moaaz Casoo says hujjaj should not delay in accepting their accreditation.

As a result of the increased quote of 3500, many accreditations have been deferred from the first list.

“Currently we only have 1,200 names which are left which need to be accredited for Hajj 2019/1440. That all depends on the deferrals and the acceptance from the third list, but the way we are seeing the trend, there is a very good possibility there would be a fourth list that would be out,” he said.

