Third ‘load-shedding’ sewage spill shuts Bakoven beach in Cape Town

Bakoven beach was temporarily closed to the public on Thursday due to an electrical fault at a sewer pump station the City of Cape Town said was caused by “continuous load-shedding”.

City health recommended the beach, between Camps Bay and Llandudno, be closed until further notice as a precaution against potential gastrointestinal issues from contact with the water.

Bakoven is the third beach to be temporarily closed by the city as a result of sewage spills.

“The recent temporary closure of Muizenberg and Fish Hoek beaches highlight the challenges brought about by continued high stages of load-shedding on the city’s water and sanitation infrastructure,” acting mayor Eddie Andrews said on Wednesday.

Efforts were under way to find a solution to prevent overflows at the Beta sewer pump station close to the swimming area at the beach, such as an emergency inverter or uninterrupted power supply system.

“City health will take water samples daily for water quality testing until the levels are within the minimum requirement for recreational activities as determined by the National Water Quality Guidelines. In the meantime, the public is advised to avoid contact with the water,” the city advised.

Health warning signs have been erected at the beach. Bakoven is regarded as one of the “prime suburbs” in the city.

Source: TimesLive