Third officer arrested in connection with murder of Nathaniel Julius

The death of helpless 16-year-old Nathaniel Julius shocked South Africa. The Eldorado Park teen had nothing but a biscuit in his hand when he was shot by a police official and unceremoniously dumped at a hospital.

A third police officer has been arrested in connection with his murder, and the South African Police Service (SAPS) detective now faces charges of murder, being in possession of prohibited ammunition, as well as defeating the ends of justice.

As reported by Radio 786, the Independent Police Investigation Directorate (IPID) says the suspect will appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, September 3.

Two other police officers arrested in connection with the murder of 16-year-old Nathaniel Julius from Eldorado Park in Johannesburg were denied bail this week.

They appeared at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder, possession of prohibited ammunition and possibly defeating the ends of justice on Monday, August 31. Their case was postponed to September 10 for further investigations. The suspects remain in custody.

Julius had Down Syndrome, and had gone to the shop to buy biscuits when police officers allegedly began questioning him. Reports state that he was shot as police grew frustrated with not understanding what he was saying. Authorities, however, insist that Julius was caught in the crossfire between police and alleged gangsters.

Source: Cape Town ETC