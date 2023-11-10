Third suspect in Phala Phala saga hands himself over to police

Share this article

A third suspect in the Phala Phala saga has handed himself in at the Bela Bela police station. This is in connection with a theft of foreign currency at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala Farm in February 2020.

The suspect will be charged with housebreaking and theft when he appears alongside his two co-accused on Friday.

Two accused Namibian nationals, Imanuwela David and Froliana Joseph will be making their second court appearance in the Bela Bela Magistrates Court for a bail application.

Hawks spokesperson, Katlego Mogale says, “A (27) year-old suspect will be appearing in the Bela-Bela Magistrates Court tomorrow, 10 November 2023 following his arrest by the Serious Corruption Investigation based at the national head office of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation.

“The other two accused, Imanuwela David (39) and Frolina Joseph (30) will also be appearing following their first appearance on Monday, 07 November 2023 on charges of housebreaking, theft, and an additional charge of money laundering.”

Source: SABC News