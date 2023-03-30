“This is enough, and it is happening on our dime, and we want answers,” says civic group set to protest in the CPT CBD at the weekend

Share this article

A group of disgruntled residents under the banner “Rise and Shine SA” will take to the streets in the Cape Town CBD on Saturday, April 1.

Speaking on VOC’s Ramadhan AM on Thursday morning, Convener Diana Dalby explained the reason for the protest action which surrounds the ongoing corruption at State Owned Entities (SOE).

“Government gets to do whatever they want and nobody holds them to account. The high level of corruption happening in government with parliament now refusing to have an ad-hoc committee to investigate itself is shocking. Parliament is supposed to be the voice of the people but it has failed,” explained Dalby.

She further expressed her dismay at opposition parties for not ‘gaining much ground’ in terms of holding the state to account. According to Dalby, the group does not hold political affiliations to any parties.

“We do have political parties that will be joining us in support of the citizens,” said Dalby.

Furthermore, Dalby said a memorandum of demands will be handed over to several stakeholders which include Eskom, Sars and Parliament.

“We are requesting documentation from SARS for our members of cabinet. We want to know what they are submitting as their tax liabilities. We also want to know what other companies’ parliamentarians are involved and what positions they hold but mostly we are demanding our voices to be heard,” added Dalby.

Members of the group and its supporters will gather from 8.30am at Hanover Street parking next to CPUT and march to Parliament at 10.30am.

VOC