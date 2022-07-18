This Mandela Day, “Do What You Can, With What You Have, Where You Are”

Share this article

The climate crisis is affecting the availability, accessibility, utilisation and affordability of food, which is overwhelmingly experienced by the most vulnerable amongst us. This year’s Nelson Mandela International Day will focus on sustainable interventions such as fruit and indigenous tree planting and promoting community and backyard gardens. Our plea to all who support the campaign is “Do what you can, with what you have, where you are.”

With increasing global consciousness of the interdependence of climate change, food security, poverty and inequity, The Nelson Mandela Foundation is calling on the public to use Nelson Mandela International Day 2022 to find and pursue sustainable solutions to the climate crisis and food security. The Foundation will be doing work on the day in Madiba’s home province of the Eastern Cape with Nelson Mandela University, the Green Development Foundation and Shoprite.

Transect Walk Dialogues

The Foundation and its partners will participate in a ‘Transect Walk Dialogue’.

This is a walk through a community, led by the community to gain first-hand experience of their challenges and identify resources and opportunities at the community’s disposal. The walk aims to foster critical conversations and find collective solutions to systemic challenges faced by the community.

The first walk took place on Saturday, 16 July, in Mvezo, the birthplace of Nelson Mandela and was hosted by Chief Mandela and the Mandela family. Activities included planting fruit trees, conducting clean-ups of the community and backyard gardens as well as sharing and promoting indigenous knowledge.

The second walk will take place on Nelson Mandela Day, 18 July, in Gqeberha in the community of Zwide. Since 2015, Gqeberha has been in the grip of a historic drought that experts say has been exacerbated by climate change. The Foundation will donate two boreholes with its partners and participate in cleaning and watering backyard gardens, then planting seedlings and trees in the recently established community garden.

Other activities:

“I have always believed exercise is a key not only to physical health but to peace of mind,” ~ Nelson Mandela, Long Walk to Freedom, 1994

While the core activities will be in the Eastern Cape this year, numerous other activities are planned in over 166 cities globally. In Johannesburg, the Foundation partnered with Discovery Vitality and the business community around Houghton Estate to host the inaugural ‘Mandela Day Houghton Run’ on 17 July 2022, following the same path Nelson Mandela used to walk daily.

The route for the 8km race incorporated some iconic sites, such as Madiba’s 12th street House, the Sanctuary Mandela on 13th Street and the Nelson Mandela Foundation facilities on Central Street.

Photo : Nelson Mandela Foundation