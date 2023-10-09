Share this article

Kouthar Sambo

Following the final verdict delivered by Judge Thulare of the late Imam Abdullah Haron’s reopened inquest, the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign (PSC) held a picket right outside of the Western Cape High Court.

PSC’s Usuf Chikte said that the picket served as a liberation to the late Imam Haron and Palestinians. According to Chikte, the event is symbolic of how the truth will always rise above falsehood.

Chikte went on to cite Saturday’s incident, which spoke volumes of the resilience of the besieged Palestinians and challenged the notion of the Israel army being invincible.

“This nuclear-headed army was humiliated by the struggles of a defenseless, stateless population using the bare minimum to launch their surprise attack,” said Chikte. “It just shows you in the face of injustice, nothing can stop a people determined to overcome the struggle – and that inspires us in South Africa,” reiterated Chikte.

The Al Quds Foundation’s Sheikh Ebrahim Gabriels said that we all stand together, and share a common ground in the hope that Palestine will be free and liberated.

“Saturday’s incident was a victory for all Muslims since they are protecting Masjidul Aqsa, knowing what the consequences would be. The women and children in Palestine are sacrificing themselves on behalf of the ummah (Muslim community), so why can we not stand up for them? We will continue until Palestine will be free,” asserted Gabriels.

Photo: VOCfm