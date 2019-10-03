Those aggrieved by my decisions can challenge them in court: Mkhwebane

Share this article

















Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she has noted the decision by former Independent Police Investigative Directorate head, Robert McBride to take her report on review where she found the appointment of Theresa Botha as a deputy director to be irregular.

Mkhwebane also found McBride guilty of unethical conduct. McBride is among the 18 candidates who have applied for the position of deputy public protector.

The post becomes vacant in December.

Mkhwebane has strongly reacted to McBride’s announcement that he will challenge her findings.

“I’ve noted that the former executive director Robert McBride has made a public statement to the effect that he’ll be taking the report on judicial review. He also did not miss the opportunity to use the tired defense mechanism of those who don’t want to be held to account, calling the findings as part of the so called fight back campaign. For the record, any party that is aggrieved by my decisions is entitled to challenge the matter in court, and on receipt of court papers we will study the application and establish whether we can defend the matter successfully.”

