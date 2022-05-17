Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

‘Those who kidnap boys and take them to illegal initiation schools will face the law’

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

The chairperson of the National Initiation Oversight Committee (NIOC) iKosi Vimbi Mahlangu warned that those who kidnap boy children and take them to an initiation school will face the law.

This comes after some parents at Emalahleni, Kriel and Middelburg in Mpumalanga raised concerns that their kidnapped children have been found in one of the illegal initiation schools.

Mahlangu further added that, if parents find out that their children have been taken to the mountain without their consent, they must open a case with the police and also inform the Provincial Initiation Co-ordination Committee (PICC).

Mahlangu says, “The law will play its role to those damaging the reputation of the iNgoma. If parents find that such things are happening, they must report the missing or kidnapped children to the police. A committee from the Provincial Initiation Co-ordination Committee (PICC) will then be tasked to investigate, after that it will call the police as the authorities legible to make arrests.”

Source: SABC News


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.