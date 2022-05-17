‘Those who kidnap boys and take them to illegal initiation schools will face the law’

Share this article

The chairperson of the National Initiation Oversight Committee (NIOC) iKosi Vimbi Mahlangu warned that those who kidnap boy children and take them to an initiation school will face the law.

This comes after some parents at Emalahleni, Kriel and Middelburg in Mpumalanga raised concerns that their kidnapped children have been found in one of the illegal initiation schools.

Mahlangu further added that, if parents find out that their children have been taken to the mountain without their consent, they must open a case with the police and also inform the Provincial Initiation Co-ordination Committee (PICC).

Mahlangu says, “The law will play its role to those damaging the reputation of the iNgoma. If parents find that such things are happening, they must report the missing or kidnapped children to the police. A committee from the Provincial Initiation Co-ordination Committee (PICC) will then be tasked to investigate, after that it will call the police as the authorities legible to make arrests.”

Source: SABC News