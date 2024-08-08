Thousands affected by dam collapse in Swartland

Share this article

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Thousands of people are left destitute after two retention dams above the Riverlands Dam in the Swartland Municipality District collapsed in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Aid organisation Gift of the Givers said they have a fully fledged term en route to assist those severely affected. Spokesperson Ali Sably said after a thorough inspection of the damaged caused, more details will be shared as to what support is required.

“Our teams have been activated earlier this morning after several calls requesting assistance. Our teams our en route and will conduct an assessment on the damage caused and what humanitarian aid is required,” he said.

Sably further said their greatest concern is the inherent danger of a third dam collapsing with the enormous volume of water flowing into that dam.

“Two people are missing and although we do not have many details at hand, more damage can be caused if we do not act fast,” he stressed.

Riverlands Primary School has since been handed over to Gift of the Givers as a base from which to set operations.

