Thousands of Palestinians displaced and murdered due to ongoing aggressions in the Gaza strip

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

With thousands of Palestinians displaced, killed, and trying to find shelter, a massive blast rocked a hospital killing at least 500 people on Tuesday.

Speaking to VOC Drive Time presenter Shafiek Morton on Tuesday, Gaza resident Ahmed Elraai described the situation in Gaza as inhumane with many fearful of what will happen next and who will be hurt in the process as attacks on the Palestinians continue, even worse than previously reported.

“With displacements, people losing family members, mothers trying to protect their young children, it is one of the hardest things imaginable. People are scared and don’t know where to go as airstrikes are targeting almost every place in Gaza,” he said.

Lamenting on talks that the Israeli defence force is preparing for a ground invasion, Elraai said he doesn’t have much information.

“Up to now the only thing I can comment on is that the airstrikes are damaging buildings and homes. What I can say is that no one is safe, not even in your own home. Nearly 20 000 homes and apartments have been damaged thus far with many more to be damaged as airstrikes take place every single day with absolutely no warning,” he stressed.

As the death toll continue to rise, Elraai said that more than 10 000 Palestinians have been killed this far, with almost double that amount of people left severely wounded, including women and children.

“Although this is not official figures, our people are dying at an alarming rate at the hands of the oppressors. There are still many people unaccounted for, trapped under buildings or buried beneath rubble,” he stressed.

Elraai confirmed that the situation remains unchanged as a lot of their services are still unavailable.

“We are still without electricity, water, fuel, and our telecommunications have also been disconnected, making things on the ground even more difficult, all we can do is make Duah that this too shall pass, he added.