Three arrested by rapid response from SAPS

Three armed suspects were caught red handed over the weekend during a foiled business robbery in Philippi East.

According to police spokesperson, Andre Traut, two illegal weapons without serial numbers and eight 9mm rounds were confiscated.

“The quick response by members attached to the Western Cape Flying Squad led to the arrest of three suspects and the confiscation of two unlicensed firearms,” He said.

In Green Point, one man was arrested for being in possession of a jammer remote, attempting to break into vehicles.

