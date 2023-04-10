Three arrested for drug dealing in Western Cape, while another nabbed on firearm charges

Share this article

Three men have been arrested for drug dealing in the Western Cape, while a fourth has been charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

“On Friday, a 30-year-old man was arrested for drug dealing after police received a tip-off and searched premises in New Rest, Gugulethu. They confiscated a consignment of drugs and detained the man,” said provincial police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi.

In a separate incident in Shukushukuma informal settlement in Mfuleni on the same day, a 40-year-old man was charged for possession of drugs after fleeing police, while a 32-year-old man was arrested in Arundle Drive, Belhar, for cultivating and dealing in dagga, he added.

The suspects will appear in the Athlone, Blue Downs and Bellville magistrates’ courts soon.

In another incident in the province, a 35-year-old man was on Thursday charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

“Milnerton police were at an attempted murder crime scene on Thursday in Ekupumuleni informal settlement in Milnerton at about 9pm when a man jumped out of a vehicle and fled, pitching an object onto the roof of a nearby shack in the process,” said Swartbooi.

“Police apprehended the man and confiscated a revolver with ammunition. They then searched the parcel on the roof and confiscated an air rifle with ammunition, after which they found two firearms and ammunition hidden inside a motor vehicle under the seat. They arrested and detained the man on a charge of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.”

The man will appear in the Cape Town magistrate’s court soon.

Source: TimesLIVE