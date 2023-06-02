Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Three bodies were found in Macassar in the space of a few days. The first body was found on the 27th of May, followed by another one on the 28th. The third body was found yesterday (1st June) at around 16h00 on Macassar Road.

“On Thursday, 1 June 2023, at around 4pm, another body of a man was discovered on Macassar Road in Macassar. This is a third body that was discovered in our ward in the space of a few days. At this stage, we do not know if any of these individuals are from the area, or if they may have been murdered somewhere else and dumped here,” said Councillor Peter Helfrich.

He went on to say that various bodies which cannot be identified are being dumped in their ward while they are experiencing extended power outages. Helfrich says he is almost certain that the bodies are not from their ward and the fact that criminals are taking advantage of the extended outages in the area is rather worrisome.

“Our ward has extended power outages so whenever power is supposed to go back on, it won’t because of failing infrastructure coupled with the fact that Eskom has failed to protect infrastructure from vandals,” added Helfrich.

Photo: VOCfm