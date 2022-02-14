Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Three hospitalised after gunmen open fire on ANC meeting

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

At least three people have been hospitalised after a shooting at an ANC meeting in Driekoppies outside Malalane, Mpumalanga.

Known ANC members who were armed allegedly stormed a party meeting meant to elect leadership in ward 24 and nominate leadership for the upcoming regional and provincial elective conferences. According to witnesses, the men randomly shot at people before they fled the scene on Sunday.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said: “It is alleged that at around 11am three ANC members were shot and injured at Driekoppies outside the stadium and were taken to Shongwe Hospital for medical treatment. No-one has been arrested. The police have gone to the hospital to obtain statements and subsequent to that will register a case.”

ANC member Donald Maphanga, said it had become a norm for members to be scared to attend meetings because of violence.

“These people were shot during an ANC meeting and what is scary is that it is the same group of people doing the same thing in almost all the meetings. It is becoming scary to attend the meetings,” he said.

Maphanga said though police went to the hospital to open criminal cases with the injured victims, it is doubtful the victims would have voluntarily opened cases at the local police station as there was a lack of trust in the police.

“When the shooting happened the police were present. They come back and help us open cases when they allowed the shooting to happen in their presence and didn’t intervene,” claimed Maphanga.

Mohlala said they will investigate the allegations.

“We are not aware of that information, but we will investigate the allegations that officers were there and watched without helping,” said Mohlala.

ANC Mpumalanga spokesperson  Sasekani Manzini said he did not have details about the incident and was waiting for a report from the Ehlanzeni region.

SowetanLIVE


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.