Three killed in Eastern Cape taxi and car crash

Three people died while three others sustained severe injuries when a fully loaded taxi collided head-on with a sedan on the N2 near Kei Bridge in the Eastern Cape.

Provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose says the three people who died at the scene were in the smaller vehicle. Binqose says the injured were taken to Frere Hospital in East London.

“This crash takes to five the number of fatalities from two separate head on collisions in the Eastern Cape over the past couple of hours on Tuesday December 26. The MEC for Transport in the Eastern Cape Mr Xolile Nqatha is extending a sincere word of condolences to the families of the deceased while wishing those in hospital a speedy and a full recovery.”

Earlier on Monday, two people died and two others sustained severe injuries after two cars collided on the R409 at Tsomo in the Eastern Cape.

Binqose says a car with two male passengers collided with another car also with two occupants.

Both occupants of the one car died on the scene. The jaws of life had to be used to free the occupants of the other car. They were rushed to Cofimvaba hospital.

Binqose says drunk driving may have played a role in the crash and police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

Source: SABC News