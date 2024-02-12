Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Three killed in Fasantekraal blaze

News, VOC NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

by Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

The City of Cape Town has confirmed that three people died in a fire related incident in the early hours of Monday morning.

The City’s Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said six informal structures were destroyed, leaving several destitute in Fisantekraal.

“At approximately 00h50 an emergency call was received of a structure alight in Saartjie Baartman Street. Crews from Durbanville, Kraaifontein and Atlantis were dispatched to the scene. By 02h30, firefighters extinguished the blaze,” he added.

The cause of the inferno is unknown, and the investigation has been taken over by the South African Police Services (SAPS).


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Copyright © 2023 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.