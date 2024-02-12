Three killed in Fasantekraal blaze

Share this article

by Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

The City of Cape Town has confirmed that three people died in a fire related incident in the early hours of Monday morning.

The City’s Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said six informal structures were destroyed, leaving several destitute in Fisantekraal.

“At approximately 00h50 an emergency call was received of a structure alight in Saartjie Baartman Street. Crews from Durbanville, Kraaifontein and Atlantis were dispatched to the scene. By 02h30, firefighters extinguished the blaze,” he added.

The cause of the inferno is unknown, and the investigation has been taken over by the South African Police Services (SAPS).