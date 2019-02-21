Three killed on Mew Way bridge

An investigation is underway following the death of three men on the bridge in Mew Way Khayelitsha.

Western Cape police said the circumstances surrounding the fatal attack on the occupants of a blue Toyota Corolla are unknown at this stage.

“Three males adults aged 52, 34 and 31 were shot and succumbed to their injuries while two others were left seriously wounded,” police said in a statement.

The City’s Maxine Bezuidenhout said shots were fired at the vehicle outgoing to the N2.

Police said the possibility that the attack was linked to the taxi industry has not been ruled out by police, however all angles are being investigated.

According to the police four male suspects fled in a white Honda Ballade and are yet be arrested.

Anyone with any information regarding the attack are urged to contact Crime Stop on 0860010111.

Share this article











Comments

comments