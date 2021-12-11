Three large wastewater treatment plants put into operation in Gaza

Operating the three wastewater treatment plants located in the east of the Refugee camp of Al Burij, middle of the Gaza Strip, is part of a project aimed to solve the issue of critical water situation in the besieged enclave.

The wastewater treatment plants went into test operation at the end of 2020, and regular operation at the start in April 2021.

Operating the plants significantly improve resource protection and thus the conditions for a proper water supply in the coastal enclave, which has been subject to Israeli theft of underground reserves.

German Financial Cooperation supported the project on behalf of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) with a total of EUR 85 million.

The operation of the plants is only the first stage of the project with the capacity of treating 60,000 cubic metres of sewage.

The construction of the second phase of the project is expected to start on 2025 in order to double the amount of treated sewage to become 120,000 cubic metres.

Source: Middle East Monitor