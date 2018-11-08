Three men in court for murder of Pete Mihalik

Three men arrested for the alleged murder of top Cape Town lawyer Pete Mihalik are expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Sizwe Sinzokohle Biyela, 26, and Nkosinathi Khumalo, 31, have been charged with “premeditated” murder. They have also been charged with attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

On Wednesday, it emerged that a third person, believed to be 35 year old, handed himself over to the police and was expected to join Biyela and Khumalo in court.

Mihalik, 50, was shot dead last week in Green Point as he drove his children to school.

His son was injured and taken to hospital for treatment while his daughter escaped physically uninjured.

There is still speculation over the motive for the killing.

Last week, Police Minister Bheki Cele said one of the suspects was from outside the Western Cape.

“The [person]came from the province I come from [KZN]. They moved all the way to shoot a person here,” Cele said. On Sunday, a source close to Mihalik told News24 that those who had conspired to kill him had “left too many loose ends”. “They thought they [would]get away with it again, but this time they left too many loose ends. This thing is just insanely dangerous as these people don’t care who they hurt in the process to get what they want. That is why none of us are saying anything publicly,” the source said. [Source: News24]

