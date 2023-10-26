Three men killed, one wounded during shooting at a shack in Mfuleni

Cape Town police are looking for unidentified gunmen who ambushed and opened fire in a shack in Intambane Street, Phola Park, at 11.40 pm on Tuesday, killing three men and wounding another.
According to reports, there were seven men gathered at the shack at the time of the incident. Three men managed to escape the shack, while the other three died on the scene.
The wounded men were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
As part of an investigation into the murder and attempted murder in Mfuleni on Tuesday evening, Brigadier Novela Potelwa said detectives were following several leads.
Police are investigating the motive for the shooting incident, and detectives are hard at work tracking down the perpetrators.