Three Palestinians, including two PA officers, killed by Israeli special forces in Jenin

Three Palestinians were killed early on Thursday in Jenin by Israeli Yamam special forces who were on an arrest mission in the northern West Bank, sources on both sides said.

One of the Palestinians killed was suspected of having carried out a shooting attack against Israeli soldiers, according to an Israeli security official.

The other two were members of the Palestinian Authority (PA) security forces who witnessed the initial shooting outside the headquarters of the PA Military Intelligence Unit headquarters in Jenin.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said the men were killed when the Israeli special forces, dressed in civilian clothing, attempted to detain wanted Palestinians outside the building.

A third member of the PA forces was critically injured in a gun battle with the Israeli agents, according to Wafa.

The Palestinian presidency condemned the Israeli operation, with spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh calling it a “violation of international law” that would bring a “dangerous escalation” in remarks carried by Wafa.

An Israeli security official told AFP that the special forces were in Jenin seeking “to arrest two terrorists who had carried out a shooting attack”.

“One Palestinian who opened fire on the forces was shot dead,” he said. The Palestinian health ministry identified him as Jamil al-Amuri.

Officer transferred to hospital

According to the Israeli official, after the initial incident, Palestinians at the scene “opened fire on the Israeli forces,” and in an ensuing exchange, “two additional Palestinians were killed”.

Palestinian security officials identified the two as members of the Palestinian Authority’s military intelligence department, Adham Eleiwi, 23, and Taysir Issa, 32.

No Israeli forces were wounded in the incident, the Israeli official said.

A second Israeli security official told AFP that Amuri was a member of the Islamic Jihad militant group.

Another Islamic Jihad member, Wissam Abu Zeid, was wounded in the same incident, the Israeli official said.

Wafa said a third member of the intelligence forces was critically injured in the shooting and was transferred to hospital for treatment.

Israeli forces frequently carry out arrest raids in the occupied West Bank. On 25 May, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian during one such raid near Ramallah.

Source: Middle East Eye