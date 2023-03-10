Three Palestinians murdered by Israeli soldiers, including a 14 year old

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The Palestinian health ministry claims that three Palestinians were murdered by Israeli soldiers on Thursday morning after a raid in the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

Meanwhile, 14-year-old Walid Saad Da-oud Nassar from Jenin passed away on Thursday as a consequence of serious wounds from Israeli soldiers on Tuesday. He had been shot. During the raid, the lives of six other Palestinians have also been claimed by Israeli soldiers.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Sufyan Adnan Ismail Fakhouri, 26, Nayef Ahmed Yusef Malaysha, 25, and Ahmed Muhammad Dheeb Fashafsha, 22, were among those killed in today’s raid. It further stated that Israeli troops shot and killed the three males at close range.

Photo: Pexels