Three people appear in court for allegedly killing suspected taxi driver murderers

Police have arrested three people for the murder of two men, who were suspected of killing a Verulam taxi driver.

According to police spokesperson Thembeka Mbhele, 27-year-old taxi driver Mlungisi Maphumulo was shot dead at his home in Hazelmere, Verulam on Monday.

Then on Tuesday, two men believed to be involved in Maphumulo’s murder were shot dead while travelling in a Toyota Condor on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal.

“An intensive investigation was conducted and three suspects were quickly arrested,” she said.

Mbhele added that police also confiscated three licensed firearms with 45 rounds of ammunition.

The three suspects appeared in the KwaDukuza Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday and they were each granted bail of R1 500.

The case was postponed to January 10, 2019, for further investigation..

[Source: News24]

Share this article









2 Shares

Comments

comments