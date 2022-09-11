Three people confirmed dead following flooding in Jagersfontein, Free State

Share this article

News just in is that at least three people are confirmed to be dead and four are still missing after a mine dam burst at Jagersfontein.

Free State Emergency Medical Services says a pregnant woman is among people receiving medical treatment at Diamant Hospital in Jagersfontein for hypothermia.

Six others have been transferred to Albert Nzula in Trompsburg. Several houses in Charlesville and Itumeleng residential areas have been damaged.

It’s reported that some houses have collapsed while a sea of mud and water flowed into the town.

Residents are being evacuated from their homes while others have already moved to higher lying areas for safety.

Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela and Cooperative Governance MEC Mxolisi Dukwana are on their way to Jagersfontein to assess the situation.

Spokesperson to the Premier Palesa Chubisi, “The incident has swept away houses and cars, however the provincial government has activated the disaster management team and the Joint Operation Centre to determine the extent of the disaster and also carry out evacuation processes where necessary. More details on what may have caused the incident will be shared at the later stage once government has received a detailed report on the incident.”

Source: SABC News