Three people sentenced for defrauding RAF

The Johannesburg Regional Court has sentenced three suspects between the age of 42 and 65 to prison for defrauding the Road Accident Fund (RAF).

Magdil Groenewald was sentenced to five years whilst Tanya Senekal and Jaco Senekal were each sentenced to eight years imprisonment for numerous counts of fraud.

The three accused allegedly worked as touts, while Magdil Groenewald prepared 134 claims that stemmed from 10 alleged vehicle accidents.

Tanya and Jaco Senekal prepared 403 claims that stemmed from 30 alleged vehicle accidents.

The trio allegedly lodged a total of 537 fraudulent claims with the RAF in 2006.

The accused allegedly sold claims to law firms. The court believes the sentences will serve to deter law firms and society at large, from defrauding institutions like the RAF.

In a statement, the Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Andrew Chauke remarked that deserving claimants were left destitute, as RAF continued to face financial constraints because of self-serving law firms and greedy individuals.

Source: SABC News


