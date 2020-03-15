Three Somali nationals arrested for alleged bribery in Cape Town

Share this article

















An investigation by a South African Police Service (SAPS) detective in Joe Slovo Park in Milnerton, Cape Town, into an attempted murder on March 4 has led to the arrest of three foreign nationals for bribery, Western Cape police said on Saturday.

“The detective in the case followed up on leads and identified the man who allegedly shot and wounded the victim. Three men of Somali origin arranged to meet with the officer and offered him a bribe of R20,000 for him to make the matter go away,” Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said in a statement.

“Recognising that the suspects offered money in return for the disappearance of the docket, the member ‘agreed’ to the arrangement and reported the matter to his commanders. An operation was subsequently planned and the meeting took place on 12 March 2020.

“At the meeting, the investigating officer was handed a cash amount of R5000. Three suspects were thereafter arrested and are expected to appear in court once charged for bribery and one of the three is also facing an attempted murder charge.”

The SAPS management had praised the officer for living up to his commitment to uphold the law and serve the community with integrity, Rwexana said.

Source: ANA

