Three suspects arrested for millions in illicit cigarettes in Bellville

Share this article

LOCAL

Tax Justice South Africa has commended the City of Cape Town’s law enforcement, for cracking down on illicit cigarette traders.

It comes after officers recovered over 230 ‘master cases of various illicit brands’ to the estimated value of R4.6 million in Bellville on Thursday.

The fake goods were found at five different locations and three suspects, aged 19, 25 and 32, were arrested.

Tax Justice SA founder Yusuf Abramjee highlighted that R19 billion in taxes is lost to the black market every year, calling for such operations to be carried out across the country.

Meanwhile, in Brackenfell, a routine traffic stop landed a suspect behind bars this morning, for possession of drugs. Metro Police K9 unit officers were conducting crime prevention patrols when they pulled over the vehicle at around 10:30 for a defective brake light.

They noticed that the driver appeared nervous, and so requested permission to search the vehicle. K9 Troy led his handler to 8 packets of uncut cocaine, 6 packets of cut cocaine and 30 units of crack cocaine under the driver’s seat.

The 47-year-old man was arrested and detained at Brackenfell SAPS.

Photo: SAPS

VOC