Three suspects arrested in connection with death of 11-year-old boy in Cape Town gang violence

Three suspects, aged 17, 18, and 19, have been arrested in connection with the death of an 11-year-old boy in alleged gang violence in Kraaifontein in Cape Town this week, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Western Cape said on Saturday.

On Friday, SAPS detectives attached to the anti-gang unit (AGU) conducted a tracing operation in Kraaifontein and Strand, Western Cape SAPS spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said in a statement.

“They followed up information regarding suspects wanted for a Kraaifontein attempted murder case, where an 11-year-old boy was shot and wounded in Scottsdene in Kraaifontein,” he said.

The boy later died in hospital due to his wounds sustained in the shooting and the case docket was changed to one of murder. The officers subsequently arrested two suspects, aged 17 and 18.

The two were due to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrates’ Court on Monday on charges of murder, Van Wyk said.

“After thoroughly questioning the suspects, the members received information regarding the whereabouts of the murder weapon.”

The officers went to search the residence of one of the suspects’ girlfriend in Yvonne Street in Scottsdene and found the firearm allegedly used in the shooting, a 9mm Norinco pistol with 26 rounds of ammunition, hidden underneath a wendy house.

“The girlfriend, who is 19 years old, was also arrested for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Once charged, she will appear in the Blue Downs Magistrates’ Court on the mentioned charges,” Van Wyk said.

According to media reports, the 11-year-old boy is the latest victim of ongoing gang violence. He was reportedly hit in the head by a stray bullet in Joseph Avenue in Scottsdene on Tuesday afternoon.

Source: ANA