Three suspects arrested in connection with the murder of a man killed in Browns Farm

Police have arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of a man who was killed in Browns Farm, on the Cape Flats, last week, after going to the area to sell a TV as placed on a social media advertisement.

54-year-old Ben Tuzee and his niece went to the area to meet a potential buyer. Police spokesperson Andrè Traut says Tuzee was stabbed to death and his niece survived the attack.

Traut says the suspects fled with his vehicle and it was later recovered not far from the crime scene.

“Ben Tuzee’s murder is not regarded as an isolated incident as we are aware of more incidents where victims who made use of social media platforms to advertise items fell victim after they were requested to make the delivery to areas in Nyanga such as Browns Farm and Crossroads. It is on this basis that SAPS would like to issue a stern warning to the public that they must avoid making a delivery to an area that is unfamiliar to them, especially one with higher crime levels,” explains Traut.

Source: SABC news


