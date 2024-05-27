Three suspects were arrested on a bus last week

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Three suspects were arrested on a bus earlier on Thursday (23 May) following a tip-off from a passenger. This comes after information received led enforcement agencies to three suspicious individuals traveling along Jakes Gerwel Drive.

“Officers intercepted the bus in the vicinity of Bonteheuwel and conducted a search. They recovered a range of suspected stolen goods, including cellphones, tablets, and other electronic goods,” explained the Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith.

According to Smith, three people were detained at Elsies River South African Police Service (SAPS) for further investigation.

“I want to commend the individual who had the presence of mind to raise the alarm – their actions likely saved the day, and for that we applaud them.”

“We speak often about how fighting crime is a shared responsibility, and this is a stellar example of what can be achieved through good collaboration,” remarked Smith.

Photo: VOCfm [illustrative]

